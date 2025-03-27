‘A vital program’: USDA cuts millions of dollars worth of assistance to Mass. food banks

BOSTON — Shelves at Massachusetts food banks may look emptier after the most recent round of USDA cuts.

On Thursday, the state’s food banks were informed by the Massachusetts Office of Education that $3.3 million worth of The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) food items were cancelled by the USDA.

The cancellations total about 122,000 cases of food assistance.

According to a Greater Boston Food Bank spokesperson, nearly $2.3 million of that money, which equates to about 105,000 cases of protein, dairy, and produce, were scheduled to come to their facilities, but have since been cancelled.

The food bank’s president and CEO expressed concern about the cuts and what it means for the people they serve.

“The Greater Boston Food Bank is already facing increased demand for nutritious food across our network of 600 food pantries across Eastern Massachusetts,” President and CEO Catherine D’Amato said. “TEFAP is a vital program that provides the Mass Coalition of Food Banks with a reliable source of fresh agricultural products including produce, proteins and dairy, the most requested items by the people we serve.”

Thursday’s TEFAP food items cancellation represents about 3% of the GBFB’s total food distribution across Eastern Massachusetts. The items include pears, apples, dried plums and cranberries, and canned vegetables; proteins such as chicken, pork and canned salmon; as well as milk, eggs, pinto beans, and egg noodles.

“The cancelations of federal commodities will reduce food throughout our region, making it more difficult for food insecure people to feed themselves and their families,” D’Amato said. “GBFB will need to raise money to replace and purchase this healthy food that our neighbors so desperately need.”

Boston 25 News has reached out to the USDA for comment about the TEFAP cancellations.

Last week, the USDA said they would be ending the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA), a pandemic-era program, after providing 60-day notification. It’s unclear if the TEFAP cancellations are a part of these cuts.

“USDA is prioritizing stable, proven solutions that deliver lasting impact,” a spokesperson said in response to the LFPA ending. “The COVID era is over—USDA’s approach to nutrition programs will reflect that reality moving forward.”

Earlier this month, Governor Maura Healey criticized the Trump Administration for cancelling more than $12 million in federal funding, known as Northeast Food for Schools (NFS), in Massachusetts.

The funds were to be used to provide local healthy food to child care programs and schools, and to create new procurement relationships with local farmers and small businesses, according to Healey’s office.

“Donald Trump and Elon Musk have declared that feeding children and supporting local farmers are no longer ‘priorities,’ and it’s just the latest terrible cut with real impact on families across Massachusetts,” she said.

“There is nothing ‘appropriate’ about it. Trump and Musk are continuing to withhold essential funding in violation of court orders, and our children, farmers and small businesses are bearing the brunt of it.”

TEFAP, first authorized in 1981, is a federal program that helps supplement the diets of people with low-income by providing them with emergency food assistance at no cost.

