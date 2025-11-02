Virginia man arrested, charged with OUI after driving wrong way on Maine interstate

BOWDOINHAM, ME — A Maine State Police trooper stopped a wrong-way driver on Interstate 295 in Bowdoinham, Maine, late Friday night.

The incident occurred on October 31, 2025, at approximately 11:30 pm when State Troopers were dispatched to reports of a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes near mile marker 37.

As troopers responded to the scene, they received multiple reports of the wrong-way driver. A Troop I trooper managed to position himself in a crossover and observed the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction.

The trooper safely entered the roadway and successfully boxed in the offending vehicle, bringing it to a stop.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Rashard Robinson from Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested without incident.

Robinson was charged with Operating Under the Influence (OUI) and Reckless Conduct with a Dangerous Weapon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

