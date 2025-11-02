Local

Virginia man arrested, charged with OUI after driving wrong way on Maine interstate

By Boston 25 News Staff
Virginia man arrested, charged with OUI after driving wrong way on Maine interstate
By Boston 25 News Staff

BOWDOINHAM, ME — A Maine State Police trooper stopped a wrong-way driver on Interstate 295 in Bowdoinham, Maine, late Friday night.

The incident occurred on October 31, 2025, at approximately 11:30 pm when State Troopers were dispatched to reports of a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes near mile marker 37.

As troopers responded to the scene, they received multiple reports of the wrong-way driver. A Troop I trooper managed to position himself in a crossover and observed the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction.

The trooper safely entered the roadway and successfully boxed in the offending vehicle, bringing it to a stop.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Rashard Robinson from Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested without incident.

Robinson was charged with Operating Under the Influence (OUI) and Reckless Conduct with a Dangerous Weapon.

