Vigil to be held for member of Mayor Wu’s staff fatally struck by truck

BOSTON — A vigil will be held on Boston City Hall Plaza to honor the cyclist who was hit and killed by a truck driver last week.

Officials say Louisa Gag worked in the city’s Transportation Department and was a longtime advocate for safer streets and improved bicycle infrastructure.

‘Heartbroken’: Cyclist fatally struck in Boston identified as member of Mayor Wu’s staff

Police say Gag was riding on Tremont Street around 8:30 p.m. near Roxbury Crossing last Thursday when she was struck by a truck.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Louisa Gag, and I thank her for her superb service to the people of Boston. The investigation of Louisa’s tragic death is underway and will be thorough and careful,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who worked closely with Gag, called her a bright light in the community.

In a statement, Wu wrote:

“She quickly became a trusted colleague and partner. I am absolutely devastated by this unfathomable loss for our community and our city. I will miss her terribly.”

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the crash.

Authorities have not identified the truck driver or announced whether any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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