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Boston Bruins announce date of Patrice Bergeron jersey retirement, release full 2026-’27 schedule

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston Bruins v Vancouver Canucks - Game Seven VANCOUVER, BC - JUNE 15: Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins celebrates winning the Stanley Cup after defeating the Vancouver Canucks in Game Seven of the 2011 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Arena on June 15, 2011 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Boston Bruins defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4 to 0. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins announced their full upcoming slate for the upcoming season, including when a franchise legend will have their jersey retired.

The Bruins will retire former captain Patrice Bergeron’s iconic No. 37 prior to their game against the Colorado Avalanche on December 1.

Bergeron, who helped Boston raise the Stanley Cup as an alternate captain in 2011, debuted with the Bruins on Oct. 8, 2003, and went on to spend his entire 19-season career in Boston before retiring in July 2023.

Bergeron appeared in 1,294 career games, recording 427 goals and 613 assists for 1,040 points, becoming the fourth player to record 1,000 points for Boston. The L’Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec, native ranks third in franchise history in games played, goals, and points, and fourth in assists. He also ranks third in game-winning goals, fifth in power play goals, and multi-assist games, and third in overtime points.

The Bruins also released their full schedule for the NHL’s first 84-game season in over 30 years.

Their full schedule can be viewed below:

Boston Bruins Full 2026-'27 schedule

The Bruins will open the regular season at home against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m.

Individual game tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 17 at 2 p.m.

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