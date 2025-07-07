Victims in apparent murder-suicide at New Hampshire restaurant identified

BERLIN, Mass. — Officials on Monday identified the man and woman killed in a suspected murder suicide at a New Hampshire restaurant over the weekend.

Officers with the Berlin Police Department responded to the La Casita restaurant on Hillside Avenue around 9:45 a.m. for reported gunshots, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said.

Responding officers found 25-year-old Sandra Marisol Fuentes Huaracha dead behind the bar.

A short time later, Michael Gleason, Jr., 50, was found dead inside one of the bathrooms.

The AG’s office says the two had previously been in a relationship.

Autopsies conducted on Monday determined Fuentes Huaracha died from multiple shotgun wounds and her manner of death was ruled a homicide. Officials determined that Gleason died of a shotgun wound to the head and his death was ruled a suicide.

“Although the investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remains active and ongoing, it has been determined based on evidence gathered to date that Michael Gleason, Jr., shot and killed Sandra Marisol Fuentes Huaracha, and then shot and killed himself,” the AG’s office said in a statement.

