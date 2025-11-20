Victim killed in Yarmouth trench collapse identified

YARMOUTH, Mass. — A worker killed in yesterday’s trench collapse outside of a restaurant on Cape Cod on Tuesday morning has been identified.

The victim was identified as 61-year-old Miguel Reis of Fall River, Massachusetts.

“Our hearts are with both families, their loved ones, and all who are grieving during this very difficult time,” the Town of Yarmouth wrote.

The incident occurred yesterday just before 9 a.m., when authorities responded to a call for a trench collapse in front of the Skipper Restaurant and Chowder House on South Shore Drive.

0 of 15 One worker extricated, others trapped following trench collapse in Yarmouth One worker extricated, others trapped following trench collapse in Yarmouth Yarmouth trench collapse Yarmouth trench collapse Yarmouth trench collapse Yarmouth trench collapse Yarmouth trench collapse Yarmouth trench collapse Yarmouth trench collapse Yarmouth trench collapse Yarmouth trench collapse Yarmouth trench collapse Yarmouth trench collapse Yarmouth trench collapse

Upon arrival, crews found two people trapped under the trench. A third person tried to jump in and aid in rescuing the victims, but got stuck. They were eventually able to get out of the trench themselves, but had to be hospitalised.

As a result of the incident, two people were injured and taken to the hospital. The third victim was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Division, assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office, along with the U.S. Department of Labor Standards Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) based in Boston.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group