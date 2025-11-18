1 worker killed, 2 others injured in trench collapse outside Cape Cod restaurant

YARMOUTH, Mass. — One worker was killed and two others were injured in a trench collapse outside of a restaurant on Cape Cod on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a call for a trench collapse in front of the Skipper Restaurant and Chowder House on South Shore Drive in Yarmouth just before 9 a.m. found two people trapped, according to Yarmouth Fire Chief Enrique Arrascue.

Arrascue said one person was buried up to his waist, prompting a “very complicated” rescue.

“It took a long time and a lot of resources to get him out,” Arrascue told reporters at an afternoon news conference.

The victim was taken to Smugglers Beach and flown to a Rhode Island hospital for additional treatment.

0 of 15 One worker extricated, others trapped following trench collapse in Yarmouth One worker extricated, others trapped following trench collapse in Yarmouth Yarmouth trench collapse Yarmouth trench collapse Yarmouth trench collapse Yarmouth trench collapse Yarmouth trench collapse Yarmouth trench collapse Yarmouth trench collapse Yarmouth trench collapse Yarmouth trench collapse Yarmouth trench collapse Yarmouth trench collapse Yarmouth trench collapse

A second person who jumped in an attempt to help was able to get out of the trench on their own, but also had to be hospitalized.

Arrascue said a recovery operation involving tech rescue teams from Plymouth and Barnstable counties was ongoing for a third victim, who was determined to be dead in the trench.

The names of the victims haven’t been released.

Arrascue noted that sewer construction was being conducted at the time of the collapse.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified and is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group