ROCKLAND, Mass. — The woman who was fatally shot during an argument between two men in Rockland has been identified as a beloved bank executive.

Andry McFall, 49, was killed Saturday night in Rockland.

Authorities said police received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 31 School Street.

When officers arrived, they found McFall suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to South Shore Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to police, initial reports indicate that two men were arguing inside the home when a gun discharged, striking McFall.

McFall served as Vice President and Director of Procurement at Rockland Trust Bank.

In a statement, Rockland Trust President and CEO Jeff Tengel remembered McFall as a valued member of the team who made a lasting impact on the organization.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague, Andry McFall. Andry was a valued member of our team whose leadership, compassion, and dedication left a meaningful and lasting mark on our organization,” he said.

“She will be remembered for the positive impact she made on those around her and the many lives she touched. Our heartfelt thoughts are with her family, friends, colleagues, and all who are grieving this profound loss.”

Authorities have not said whether anyone will face charges in connection with the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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