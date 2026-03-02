Victim from fatal Roxbury fire identified

BOSTON — The victim of a fatal fire in Roxbury last week has been identified.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon on February 27 when firefighters were dispatched to a three-story residence on Ellingwood Street.

The fire was bumped up to a two-alarm, prompting mutual aid to respond. The fire spread to all three floors but was knocked out

Unfortunately, a deceased person was found inside the building following the fire, Suffolk County D.A. and Boston Fire Department confirmed.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Jose Daniel Nava Sanchez. He was a resident of the address, according to the Suffolk County D.A.

The case is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group