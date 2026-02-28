One person dead following fire in Boston neighborhood

BOSTON — One person has died following a fire in Mission Hill, officials say.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when Boston Firefighters were dispatched to a three-story residence on Ellingwood Street.

The fire was bumped up to a two-alarm, prompting mutual aid to respond. The fire spread to all three floors but was knocked out.

Unfortunately, a deceased person was found inside the building following the fire, Suffolk County D.A. and Boston Fire Department confirmed.

Deputy Chief Gerard Viola briefs the media on the 2 alarm fire on Ellingwood st. Firefighters arrived around 3:00 to fire on all 3 floors. Unfortunately it was fatal fire for 1 resident. BFD-FIU is investigating the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/LzwTcwosrY — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 27, 2026

There is no further information available. The fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group