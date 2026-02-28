Local

One person dead following fire in Boston neighborhood

By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — One person has died following a fire in Mission Hill, officials say.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when Boston Firefighters were dispatched to a three-story residence on Ellingwood Street.

The fire was bumped up to a two-alarm, prompting mutual aid to respond. The fire spread to all three floors but was knocked out.

Unfortunately, a deceased person was found inside the building following the fire, Suffolk County D.A. and Boston Fire Department confirmed.

There is no further information available. The fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

