Victim of deadly Brookline shooting identified as MIT lab director, professor

BROOKLINE, Mass. — The man shot to death in his Brookline home on Monday night has been identified as a lab director and professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge.

According to police, around 8:33 p.m., officers responded to 9 Gibbs Street in Brookline for reports of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers discovered 47-year-old Nuno F.G. Loureiro, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the building’s foyer.

In a statement sent to Boston 25, MIT confirmed Loureiro was a faculty member in the departments of nuclear science & engineering and physics, as well as the director of the school’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center.

Nuno F.G. Loureiro Nuno F.G. Loureiro (MIT)

Brookline police say Loureiro was transported by ambulance to Beth Israel Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Loureiro was pronounced dead on Tuesday morning.

“Our deepest sympathies are with his family, students, colleagues, and all those who are grieving, the statement said. ”Focused outreach and conversations are taking place within our community to offer care and support for those who knew Prof. Loureiro, and a message will be shared with our wider community."

No arrests have been made, and a homicide investigation is ongoing.

Additional information is not being provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

