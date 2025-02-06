As veterinary bills soar, a local push to bring down pet care costs

BOSTON — At the Animal Rescue League’s “Wellness Waggin,” the appointments are short and the demand is great.

“It’s a lot more affordable, compared to a vet office,” explained Jovan Morris.

We met Morris and his dog, Carmen, in line, looking for care that won’t break the bank.

“A vet office, I was expecting a hundred dollars for the walk in, to pay, that’s not even to determine whether or not she’s pregnant, or paying for x-rays scans and so on,” said Morris.

Appointments to sign up for this mobile clinic of sorts are snatched up months in advance. For 20 dollars — pets get a physical, shots, flea treatment and even a microchip.

The wagon goes to what’s known as “veterinary care deserts,” in Roxbury, Dorchester, East Boston and Mattapan every week.

“These are communities where there aren’t veterinary hospitals, these are communities where there aren’t any pet shops for pet food or pet supplies,” said ARL’s president and CEO, Dr. Edward Schettino.

According to the ARL, here in Massachusetts more than 50 percent of households have pets.

The ASPCA says average care for a dog costs $1,400 dollars a year, and $1,200 a year for cats.

“The costs are getting worse,” Dr. Schettino added. “Annual checkups in 2018 was around $300-$400 dollars. Now it’s around $700 to $1000, that’s just for basic care.”

Local leaders like Senator Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal blame private equity for buying up vet practices. In a letter to JAB Holding Company, the senators say, “Private equity rollups of veterinary practices harm veterinarians and customers alike.” They go on to say vets describe pressure to “do more and see more patients,” adding staff feel compelled to “upsell patients on expensive tests and procedures.”

JAB which owns companies like — Krispy Kreme and Panera owns multiple chains including National Veterinary Associates. JAB wrote back saying in part “NVA does not ‘tie’ veterinarians’ income to how much revenue they generate.” The company adds, “some veterinarians have a portion of their income based on productivity.... to fairly compensate the most sought-after veterinarians who wish to maximize their practice…”

Morris shared his experience with corporate owned vet facilities, although he didn’t say if his former employer was owned by JAB.

“I’ve seen dogs charged extra for sedation, just because they were barking too much, for getting their nails clipped, stuff like that,” said Morris.

The ARL says the prices, the changes, are having real life effects. Last year, the organization took in 4700 animals, 27% were owner surrenders.

“People that can’t afford veterinary care for their pets, folks due to housing instabilities and other folks that their pets have medical concerns that they feel they’re unable to take care of for whatever reason,” said Dr. Schettino.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group