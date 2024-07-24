Veterans with disabilities honored with 66th annual fishing & boating trip

Around 200 local veterans with disabilities were treated to a day of fishing and boating off Houghs Neck on Wednesday afternoon, part of the 66th annual Harvey’s Saltwater Fishing Club veterans’ fishing trip.

Club president Kevin Gomez said it’s a cause close to his heart.

“It’s a great feeling,” Gomez told Boston 25 News. “I have a lot of veterans in my family. My father was in Vietnam. My grandfather was in World War II. I have an uncle who was killed in Vietnam. It means a lot to me and everyone I know to show these people the honor and respect they deserve.”

More than 100 volunteers came out to support the annual fishing trip, including 20 vessels ranging from lobster to harbor cruise boats. All supplies are donated or paid for through fundraising, including a catered dinner at the end of the event.

Veterans and volunteers look forward to the event months in advance, Gomez said.

“Some of these guys are in the hospital all year long, and this is one of the days they get to go out,” said Gomez. “Some of these people look forward to this all year long.”

Paul Urbanus remembers the early days. He was one of the original volunteers.

“We started with only two or three boats,” Urbanus recalled.

While interest, volunteers, and donations have all grown, Urbanus said the sense of gratitude and unity has always remained the same.

“The country is in a tough situation right now,” Urbanus said, adding political affiliations seem to fall by the wayside once you’re on the water. “The idea is we’re one.”

Boat captain Dan Morrell is both a veteran and a volunteer. He said what he gives, he also receives.

“Every time I’ve had them on the boat, they’ve loved it,” Morrell said. “What they don’t realize is that we probably appreciate it more than they do. We get more out of than they do.”

“They can feel the honor and respect that we have for them,” said Gomez. “They see everyone talking with them and shaking their hands and thanking them for their service. It means so much to them.”

