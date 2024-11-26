Veterans Inc. provides Thanksgiving meals, comradery for hundreds of vets

Hundreds of veterans, active military members and their families lined up for everything they need for the Thanksgiving dinner table. Veterans Inc.’s annual Holiday Harvest is now in its 20th year.

Dozens of volunteers ensure veterans have all the fixings for a great Thanksgiving meal. They’re given a shopping cart as they travel to each station and take what they need.

“In today’s world, everything’s a little high, more expensive. Very grateful for this. It is a truly real Thanksgiving,” said Navy veteran, Eddie Arroyo.

“I’m a single mom so it helps a whole lot,” said Afghan War veteran, Amanda Longton.

“We already had over 700 families pre-registered. We will serve about 800 families today,” Vincent Perrone, President and CEO of Veterans Inc.

And that’s about 4,000 meals Perrone says. He’s also a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel.

“None of us ever thought that we would come back and be homeless or right on the verge of being homeless. So that’s what’s happened with some of these families,” Perrone said.

While they’re at the event, Vets Inc. works to connect veterans with a host of other services they may need.

For many, being in the room is enough at least for this day. If you ask anyone who was here today, it’s about a lot more than groceries.

“Family, you know, unifying, and it feels good to be around them,” said Eddie Arroyo.

“This is a family getting together,” said Marine veteran, Robert Gleason.

“I love meeting the older vets, understanding and hearing their story because it’s so different than mine. It’s just fantastic,” said Amanda Longton.

Sharing stories, showing gratitude, and giving thanks to our veterans.

Veterans Inc. provides services for veterans all year round. They’re gearing up for their holiday and winter traditions, but you can find them anytime for housing services, behavioral health services, anything that you think you or a loved one might need.

