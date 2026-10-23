Haverhill man identified as victim of fiery I-93 crash in Windham

WINDHAM, NH — A Massachusetts man has been identified as the driver killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 93 in Windham, New Hampshire.

Joshua Raposo, 42, of Haverhill, died after a crash on Thursday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a collision involving a vehicle fire on the northbound side of the highway just before 6 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found a crumpled black sedan in the center lane with an unconscious person still inside, according to the Windham Fire Department.

Raposo was rushed to Parkland Medical Center in Derry, where he was pronounced dead.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Alexander Guilbeault at Alexander.R.Guilbeault@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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