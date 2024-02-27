‘Very contagious’: Northeast states seeing spike in norovirus cases, data shows

BOSTON — The most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a spike in “very contagious” norovirus cases across states in the Northeast.

While cases of norovirus are on the rise nationally, the Northeast has seen a sharp jump in people dealing with the illness in recent months.

A tracking graph provided by the CDC showed a four percent norovirus positivity rate in the Northeast in early October. The positivity rate jumped to nearly 14 percent in late January and it has remained that high since then.

“Norovirus is a very contagious virus that can cause vomiting and diarrhea. Anyone can get infected and sick with norovirus, but washing your hands can help to prevent it,” the CDC said in a recent post on X.

Norovirus can also cause nausea and stomach pain, in addition to vomiting and diarrhea.

Norovirus is sometimes called the “stomach flu” or “stomach bug,” however, the illness is not related to the flu, which is caused by the influenza virus, the CDC noted.

“Outbreaks can happen anytime, but they occur most often from November to April,” the CDC said on its website.

The CDC shared the following tips on protecting yourself from norovirus:

Wash your hands often

Rinse fruits and vegetables

Cook shellfish thoroughly

Stay home when sick and for two days after symptoms stop

Avoid preparing food for others when sick and for two days after symptoms stop

The Massachusetts Department of Health doesn’t track norovirus cases because it is “not a reportable condition,” a DPH spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

