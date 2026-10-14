‘Very best of Massachusetts’: Police officers honored with George L. Hanna Memorial Award

BOSTON — Eighteen police officers from across Massachusetts were honored Wednesday for their extraordinary acts of courage, many of whom have put their own lives at risk to protect the communities they serve.

Gov. Maura Healey recognized officers from five police departments during the 43rd annual Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery ceremony inside the House Chamber.

The awards are considered the Commonwealth’s highest recognition for bravery in law enforcement. The honorees represented police departments in Boston, Burlington, Everett, Fall River and Holyoke.

Among those recognized were 13 Fall River police officers who rushed into danger during the deadly fire at the Gabriel House assisted living facility in July 2025. The officers helped evacuate more than 50 residents as crews responded to the fire.

“All of them represent the very best of Massachusetts,” said Healey.

The awards are named in honor of Massachusetts State Trooper George L. Hanna, who was killed during a traffic stop in 1983.

Governor Healey also announced a new statewide policy aimed at honoring public safety personnel who make the ultimate sacrifice. Moving forward, a Commonwealth flag will be presented to the families of public safety personnel who lose their lives in the line of duty.

“Know that we are forever grateful for your service. We are proud of your courage, and just as you’ve always had our backs, we will always have yours,” said Healey.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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