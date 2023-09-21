Vermont native Noah Kahan coming to Boston’s Fenway Park in 2024

BOSTON — Vermont native Noah Kahan Wednesday announced a 32-date tour that includes a stop at Boston’s Fenway Park.

After selling out his 2022 and 2023 Stick Season Tours, singer Noah Kahan announced his 2024 “We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour” which will include 32 dates across the U.S., Europe, and Canada.

“This exceeds even my wildest childhood dreams, but you have made them all possible, so we are announcing another tour! I can’t hardly believe it,” Kahan said on his social media pages.

The tour kicks off on Feb. 8 in Dublin, Ireland, and his Fenway show is slated for July 19, the final show.

Kahan was born in Strafford, Vermont, and attended school in New Hampshire. His latest single, “Dial Drunk,” has already surpassed millions of streams and made Kahan one of the most successful breakout artists of the year.

The Fenway show will feature special guests Mt. Joy.

Due to high demand, fans are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale to help block bots, reduce resale, and get more tickets directly into the hands of fans.

Fans can sign up now until Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. here for the advance registration presale in North America.

A limited number of tickets will also be available for sale starting Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com while supplies last.

For a full list of tour dates, visit the link here.

