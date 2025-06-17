Verdict slips: See the choices jurors in Karen Read’s retrial face

DEDHAM, Mass. — Jury deliberations in Karen Read’s retrial are continuing on Tuesday after weeks of testimony and closing arguments in the high-profile murder case.

Tuesday marks the second full day of deliberations.

Jurors deliberated for a full day on Monday without reaching a verdict. The jury got the case on Friday afternoon and deliberated for just under two hours before being sent home for the weekend.

The twelve jurors will return verdict slips to Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone when they’ve reached a determination on the three charges that Read faces: second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Here’s a look at what jurors see on the slips:

2282 CR117 - Offense 001 - Murder in the Second Degree

In the above-entitled case, we the jury say that the Defendant is:

_ Not Guilty _ Guilty of Offense as Charged: Murder in the Second Degree

2282 CR117 - Offense 002 - Manslaughter while Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Liquor

In the above-entitled case, we the jury say that the Defendant is:

_ Not Guilty of the offense charged or any lesser included offense. _ Guilty of the offense as charged: Manslaughter while Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Liquor

(check on or both of the following):

_ Manslaughter while Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Liquor

and/or

_ Manslaughter while Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Level of .08% or greater

_ Guilty of a Lesser included offense: Involuntary Manslaughter _ Guilty of a Lesser included offense: Motor Vehicle Homicide (Felony-OUI Liquor and Negligence)

(check on or both of the following):

_ Motor Vehicle Homicide by Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Liquor

and/or

_ Motor Vehicle Homicide by Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Level of .08% or greater

_ Guilty of a Lesser included offense: Operating Under the Influence of Liquor

(check on or both of the following):

_ Operating Under the Influence of Liquor

_ Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Level of .08% or greater

(NOTE: Read attorney David Yannetti asked to change the language in this slip when the court convened on Monday morning. The judge denied the request.)

Defense had filed a formal request to amend the verdict slip on the manslaughter OUI charge to include a “not guilty” box. They had previously argued it in court. Jurors in the 1st trial had expressed confusion about that.



Karen Read told me and other reporters the request was… — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) June 16, 2025

Here’s the explanation from Judge Cannone on the decision to deny the defense request to amend the Manslaughter OUI verdict slip to include “not guilty” options for the lesser included charges.



“After Review the Motion is DENIED. The Verdict Slip is Consistent with… — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) June 16, 2025

2282 CR117 - Offense 003 - Leaving the Scene of An Accident Resulting in Death

In the above-entitled case, we the jury say that the Defendant is:

_ Not Guilty _ Guilty of Offense as Charged: Leaving the Scene of An Accident Resulting in Death

