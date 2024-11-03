A vehicle rollover crash in New Hampshire leads to a D.U.I arrest

PELHAM, N.H. — After a rollover crash on Tallant Road, Pelham police have arrested the driver for driving under the influence.

The incident occurred early Friday, November 1, morning when Pelham police and fire responded to a 911 call for a vehicle rollover on Tallant Road. Once crews arrived, they found a 2016 black Mercedes sedan flipped over 30 feet into a field.

The driver, 27-year-old Patrick Gallo of Salem, N.H. was treated for minor injuries and transported to Southern NH Regional Medical Center for further medical treatment.

Upon further investigation of the crash, police determined that Gallo was impaired while driving and arrested Gallo for driving under the influence.

Gallo was released on personal recognizance bail from the hospital and will await his November 18 arraignment at Salem District Court.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

