Vehicle plunges into water at Watertown Yacht Club

WATERTOWN, Mass. — A vehicle has plunged into the water in Watertown.

Video from the scene shows the vehicle submerged in the water behind the Watertown Yacht Club.

It is not clear how the car ended up in the water or if anyone was in the vehicle at the time.

Boston 25 has reached out to police for more information.

The Watertown Yacht Club is located at 425 Charles River Rd.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

