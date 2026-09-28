Vehicle found in water near Falmouth Yacht Club; investigation underway

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A vehicle was discovered in the water off Clinton Avenue near the Falmouth Yacht Club early Sunday morning, prompting an investigation that later led police to a 23-year-old Florida man.

According to the Falmouth Police Department, officers responded around 6:53 a.m. and found a Mazda CX-5 floating in shallow water.

The SUV, which had front-end damage, was unoccupied when officers arrived.

A preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle failed to stop at the intersection of Falmouth Heights Road and Grand Avenue, continued through a guardrail separating the sidewalk from the beach, and came to rest in the water.

While searching the area for potential occupants, officers discovered evidence of an attempted break-in at the Falmouth Yacht Club, along with property that had been discarded on the club’s grounds.

Police later located a 23-year-old Florida resident inside a room at the neighboring Tides Hotel. Falmouth Fire Rescue transported the individual to a hospital in stable condition.

The vehicle was removed from the water by a heavy-duty towing company.

Police said both the crash and the actions of the suspected driver remain under investigation. Criminal charges are expected once the investigation is complete.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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