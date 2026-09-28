Red Sox reveal starting pitchers for Wild Card series against Yankees

BOSTON — Boston Red Sox manager Chad Tracy on Monday afternoon revealed the club’s starting pitchers for their American League Wild Card series against the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

Tracy said Payton Tolle will take the mound in Game 1 to face Walpole native and Yankees ace Cam Schlittler.

Tolle posted a 9-6 record during the regular season, along with a 3.03 ERA and 171 strikeouts. Schlittler finished 14-6 with a 1.95 ERA and 239 strikeouts.

Tracy also announced that Sonny Gray will pitch Game 2 and Ranger Suarez will pitch Game 3.

The series is a best-of-three matchup. The schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Tuesday, 8 p.m. ET

Game 2: Wednesday, 8 p.m. ET

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday

It’s the second year in a row the AL East rivals will meet in the Wild Card series. The Yankees prevailed in last season’s matchup, winning 2-1.

This appearance in the 2026 MLB postseason for Boston comes after a massive in-season turnaround; they were 32-46 and 15 1/2 games back in the AL East race on June 24.

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