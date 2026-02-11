SCITUATE, Mass. — Valentine’s Day is all about love. But revenge?

Scituate Animal Shelter is promoting a “Happy Have A Cat Poop on your ex Day” fundraiser, to mark the day that typically celebrates all things of love.

“For a $10 donation we will write your ex (or enemy’s) name on a Valentine heart and place it in a cat’s litter box,“ the shelter states in a promotional flier.

“Let our felines do your dirty work!” the flier states.

Valentine’s Day revenge? One Mass. animal shelter is taking it to scratchy new levels (Scituate Animal Shelter)

Photographs posted on the shelter’s Facebook page on Monday show litter boxes with hearts bearing the words, “Nasty neighbor” and “cancer.”

“Our (anti) Valentines(sic) Day fundraiser is going strong,” shelter officials said in the post.

“It might be an ex, an enemy or just for a laugh—it’s light-hearted and silly and we’re enjoying it!” shelter officials said.

The shelter, located in the coastal town of Scituate, finds homes “for an average of 500+ animals” annually, its website states.

“Our pets come from every corner of the state and stay with us as long as they need,” the website states. “We do not-- and have never -- euthanized for length of stay or shelter space.”

