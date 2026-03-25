Man held without bail, charged with murder of sister in Sandwich

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A 67-year-old Sandwich man charged with murder of his sister appeared in court this afternoon.

Kenneth Beltrame was arrested after police responded to a well-being check at a residence in Sandwich.

Officers arrived and found Beltrame outside the home and told them his sister was inside, deceased.

Upon entering, police discovered the body of 61-year-old Jennifer Beltrame, who showed obvious signs of violent trauma.

Beltrame was ordered to be held without bail pending further psychological evaluation.

A licensed psychologist told the judge that she had spoken to Beltrame before his arraignment, where he had indicated that he had ongoing depression for many years and had thoughts of suicide.

His next court date is April 21. He pleaded not-guilty.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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