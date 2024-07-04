‘Utter train wreck’: Local historian expects Biden to exit presidential race with a week

As Americans celebrated the country’s 248 birthday, something seems to be brewing in the nation’s capitol. At least Tom Whalen thinks so.

“I think the Democrats have no choice or Biden for that matter,” said Whelan. “I think this week it will happen because by all accounts the money is drying up from big time donors”

Whelan, an author, historian and associate professor at Boston University, was one of the millions of Americans who watched last week’s presidential debate -- and who came away convinced President Joe Biden ought to get out of the race.

“It was just an utter train wreck,” Whelan said. “There were points where I had to look away. If you ever had an elderly relative and you love them and you care for them deeply and they can no longer put two sentences together, it’s heartbreaking. And that’s the way I felt. And Biden deserves better.”

What Biden is experiencing at the moment is freefall. Polls show him down in key battleground states -- and even in some states he won in 2020, such as Nevada, Arizona and Georgia.

And a growing number of legislators are urging Biden to step aside. The latest: Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton.

Whelan said that while any number of Democrats could replace Biden should he step down -- including California Governor Gavin Newsom, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer -- to name a few. But Whalen’s money is on Kamala Harris.

“It would be technically open to anyone,” he said. “But it would be a seamless transition to Harris.”

Whelan said Harris’s prosecutorial background will throw Donald Trump off in debates -- and there’s enormous value in the fact she’s a fresh face. Plus, it will force the Trump campaign to quickly shift gears -- as all their attack ads have been directed at Biden.

“It’s going to take awhile for them to adjust if it’s a new candidate,” Whelan said. “Whether it’s Harris or somebody else.”

