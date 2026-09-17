‘Use public transportation’: Salem preps for massive crowds ahead of Halloween season

SALEM, Mass. — The countdown to spooky season is officially underway; that means Salem is preparing for one of its busiest times of the year.

Salem city officials say nearly a million visitors are expected to come through this season, and city leaders are focused on moving those crowds safely and efficiently.

“October is an incredibly busy time in the Newburyport and Rockport line and a lot of work goes on behind the scenes to move this many people safely while keeping service running,” said Mike Muller, MBTA’s executive director of the commuter rail.

MBTA officials say weekend ridership increases by about 76% from September to October, or roughly 56,000 additional weekend trips.

Officials say they are adding seven inbound trips and eight outbound trips on Saturdays and Sundays to prepare for the influx in foot traffic.

Salem received $1 million in state funding to expand its Salem Skipper microtransit service, an on-demand option that has provided more than 600,000 rides since launch.

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