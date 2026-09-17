US Department of Education investigating Mass. school district over parental rights complaint

The Northborough-Southborough School District is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Education after a student’s parents accuse the district of transitioning the gender of their child without their knowledge.

The U.S. Department of Education said its student privacy office is investigating whether the district violated Federal laws protecting student and parental rights.

The parents allege school personnel referred to their child by a male name and pronouns, and that their child attended counseling sessions that they believed were for math support.

They also allege a school counselor reported the family to DCF after they pushed back against the school’s actions.

The teen student has been in custody of the state for nearly two years due to abuse allegations against the father.

Fox News reported those allegations were determined to be unfounded.

The district released the following statement regarding the investigation:

“The Northborough-Southborough Regional School District is aware of the announcement by the U.S. Department of Education. It welcomes and will cooperate fully with any authority investigating this matter and appreciates the opportunity to provide a complete factual record surrounding the allegations referenced in media interviews by two individuals whose child formerly attended Algonquin Regional High School. The District has already unequivocally denied the referenced allegations and stands by the statement and the actions of educators and administrators.”

A judge has temporarily blocked the state from administering high-dose testosterone while the family fights the case.

They are scheduled to appear for a court hearing on Oct. 29.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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