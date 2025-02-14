U.S. Airman from Cape Cod arraigned on two counts of rape, DA says

ORLEANS, Mass. — A member of the U.S. Air Force was arraigned Friday on serious sexual assault charges, according to authorities.

Airman First Class Nicholas Sweetser, 30, of Eastham, was charged with two counts of rape and two counts of photographing an suspecting nude person. He was arraigned in Orleans District Court and held without bail.

According to Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit was given an investigative report from the U.S. Air Force regarding allegations of criminal conduct by Sweetser occurring in the Bay State.

The report alleged multiple instances of sexual assault, prompting the State Police to apply for an arrest warrant.

Troopers took him into custody on February 13 without incident.

Sweetser will be back in court on February 18.

The incidents remain under investigation and anyone who with information is urged to contact the Massachusetts State Police.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the U.S. Air Force for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

