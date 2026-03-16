UPTON, Mass. — The mother of a 20-year-old woman with special needs is running the 2026 Boston Marathon to support Special Olympics Massachusetts, an organization that has helped shaped her daughter’s life.

Two decades ago, doctors told a pregnant Shannon Korich her daughter likely wouldn’t make it to birth.

But Cadence Link not only survived; she has thrived.

Upton mom of ‘warrior daughter trains for Boston Marathon to benefit Special Olympics

“I’m just in awe of her,” Shannon said, recalling her devastating prenatal appointments. “I remember that moment walking out of that hospital, that doctor’s appointment with my mom, just sobbing, not knowing what was going to come of the future. And never in my wildest dreams would I think that I [would] have a healthy, active, 20-year-old daughter who’s just thriving.”

Cadence’s journey wasn’t easy, enduring 17 surgeries, including two open-heart, and multiple diagnoses from an intellectual disability to severe hearing loss.

But Cadence has powered through it all with grace and a “warrior” spirit, Shannon said.

“Anytime I think we’ve hit our ceiling, she just breaks right through it,” Shannon said. “It’s pretty amazing.”

Upton mom of ‘warrior daughter trains for Boston Marathon to benefit Special Olympics

Cadence is now a nurturing big sister with an endearing sense of humor.

For more than 10 years, Cadence has gained confidence, independence and friendships through Special Olympics Massachusetts.

“I really enjoy the Special Olympics,” Cadence told Boston 25 News Sunday. “Basketball, football… I can lift some heavy weights.”

Participating in powerlifting and basketball this season, Cadence is a valued part of a supportive community of athletes and families.

“It’s pretty incredible, the kinship that comes with Special Olympics,” Shannon said. “She’s really grown in her confidence from this organization.”

Upton mom of ‘warrior daughter trains for Boston Marathon to benefit Special Olympics

Grateful for the community that has helped shape her daughter, Shannon decided to run the 130th Boston Marathon and raise funds for Special Olympics Massachusetts.

Shannon wakes up early to train, getting in a variety of short and long runs and working on strength training five to six days a week.

“She gets up every morning at, like, 4 a.m., to go out for a run,” Cadence said. “I think she’ll get first place.”

While Cadence has high expectations for her mom, Shannon’s goal is simply to enjoy the entire 26.2 miles with the roles reversed – her daughter cheering her on as she battles through the finish line.

“I get those moments when I’m running, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I can do this,’” Shannon said. “And I think, you know, ‘She can show up, and she can try her best.’ And that’s all I need to do is just show up and try my best.”

By Sunday, Shannon’s online fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics Massachusetts had surpassed $15,000.

To donate, click here: Run for Inclusion: Support Special Olympics Massachusetts .

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