Treasurer of Massachusetts-based labor union gets probation for embezzlement, feds say

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to probation and home confinement for embezzling from a labor union to pay for his personal expenses, the U.S. Attorney said Tuesday.

Joe Scott Jr., 55, of Leominster, was sentenced in federal court in Worcester to 42 months of probation, with six months of home confinement, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

Scott was also ordered to pay $49,559 in restitution.

Scott pleaded guilty in January to one count of embezzlement from a labor union.

Scott was the treasurer of the International Union of Electrical Workers, Communication Workers of America, Local 81154 (“IUE-CWA Local 81154”), a labor union chapter based in Gardner.

The union represents members from various employers in Massachusetts.

Prosecutors said Scott used his position as treasurer to embezzle approximately $49,559 from IUE-CWA Local 81154 by making debit card expenditures, withdrawing funds, and issuing checks from union bank accounts, all for Scott’s personal benefit.

Scott used the money to pay for, among other things, storage costs, home internet and cell phone services, electrical and gas services, home improvement tools, dumpster rental, and personal expenses while on vacation, prosecutors said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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