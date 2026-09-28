Boston Logan Airport disruptions continue as impacts from fall nor’easter linger

BOSTON — Travel headaches are continuing for passengers flying through Boston Logan International Airport after a powerful nor’easter disrupted air travel across Massachusetts over the weekend.

As of Monday morning, FlightAware reported 99 canceled flights and 166 delays in and out of Logan Airport.

The storm created major challenges for air travel Sunday, prompting a ground stop for all flights headed into Boston. The move led to more than 300 cancellations at Logan as strong winds, heavy rain, and low visibility made flying conditions difficult.

Many travelers spent the weekend scrambling to adjust plans as airlines canceled and rescheduled flights.

One passenger trying to reach Paris said a direct flight scheduled for Saturday night was canceled and automatically rebooked for Sunday. That replacement flight was later canceled as well.

“We were supposed to fly Saturday night direct from Boston to Paris, and then that was canceled, and that was auto rebooked to Sunday night, but that direct has also been canceled,” the traveler said. “We are staying at a hotel. It has been, uh, we were only supposed to be there for two nights, and we are now working on night four.”

The ongoing disruptions come as Massachusetts continues to deal with the impacts of the multi-day storm, which brought flooding, damaging winds, and widespread travel delays across the region.

Travelers scheduled to fly Monday are encouraged to check their flight status before heading to Logan Airport, as additional cancellations and delays remain possible while airlines work to recover from the storm.

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