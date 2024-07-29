‘Can’t believe this is happening’: Search continues for Lynn teen missing since last week

LYNN, Mass. — The search for a Lynn teen missing since last week is resuming Monday morning as his family’s concerns continue to build.

The Lynn Police Department says officers have been trying to track down 17-year-old Brin Lopez, who has not been seen since Friday night.

Lopez’s family indicated that he spends “a great deal of time” in the Lynn Woods, the department noted in a post on X.

17 year old Brian Lopez has been missing since Friday evening on July 26, 2024. Brian’s family indicated Brian spends a great deal of time in the Lynn Woods. If anyone has any information please contact the Lynn Police Department at 781-595-2000. pic.twitter.com/OKbqdghdF7 — Lynn Police Dept (@LynnPoliceDept) July 28, 2024

Lopez’s family members are starting to get worried.

“It’s honestly just surreal to me I can’t believe that this is happening,” said Jennifer Herrera, Brian’s cousin. “I don’t think none of us can because we would have never expected that from him, to just leave like that without anyone knowing where he was going.”

A neighbor’s security camera captured the last known image of Lopez, showing him leaving his house on Warren Place in Lynn on Friday evening. He was spotted wearing a backpack.

“He loves to read a lot, he likes to walk, takes his walks,” Herrera added. “We started to feel a little off because he’s usually home by a certain time by 5 at the latest.”

Police spent the weekend searching for Lopez in the Lynn Woods area.

Lopez’s cousin says he would never run away, and now they’re worried after someone found his cell phone on Gardiner Street.

“It’s very abnormal for him to act this way to not even call because he uses his phone a lot very attached to it,” Herrera explained. “If something really bothered him, he’s a sensitive boy, yes he’s shy and won’t really say a lot of things, but when it comes to his mom he would if something bothered him very bad.”

Lopez’s family is holding out hope that someone finds him or that he sees this story himself.

“Come home Brian, nobody’s in trouble here, at least contact us, call us, shoot a message something, let us know that you’re safe,” Herrera pleaded.

Lopez will be a senior at Lynn Classical High School.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lynn Police Department at 781-595-2000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

