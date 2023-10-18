Underdog story: MSPCA waiving adoption fees for older, less adopted animals

Everyone loves an underdog. And the underdogs are ready to love you back with the help of the MSPCA.

MSPCA is waiving adoption fees for many of their older or less frequently adopted animals this weekend in the hopes of emptying shelters “pushed to the brink.”

Fees will be waived for rabbits, mice, rats, guinea pigs, hamsters, parakeets, roosters, pigs, and some cats and dogs the organization is labeling “underdogs” — animals that are older, have some medical issues or have physical challenges.

Prospective pet owners will be able to visit the MSPCA’s four adoption centers in Boston, Methuen, Salem and Centerville on Cape Cod for one of the largest adoptathons in the MSPCA’s history.

“It’s imperative that we find many of these wonderful animals homes, so that we’ve got the space and bandwidth to care for animals that will need our help in the future,” MSPCA Director of Adoption Centers and Programs Mike Keiley says.

While the organization says it had a successful summer putting hundreds of dogs in homes, Keiley says they are still fighting an uphill battle.

“We’ve been focusing a lot recently on finding homes for dogs, which remains a priority given the gravity of the population crisis,” Keiley remarked. “We had a lofty goal over the summer of helping as many dogs as we possibly could, and, while we did find homes for hundreds, the crisis hasn’t slowed down, nor is it showing signs of slowing down.”

50 mice who were recently surrendered are now also eligible to be adopted.

Adopters are encouraged to check out the MSPCA’s website, where animals included in the adoptathon will be marked with stars on their profile pages.

The adoptathon begins on Friday, October 20 and runs through Sunday, October 22 during open hours at all MSPCA shelters.

Open hours in Boston, Methuen, and Centerville are noon to 3 p.m. The Salem site is open from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 MSPCA Waived Adoption Weekend (MSPCA-ANGELL)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group