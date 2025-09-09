‘Undeniable talent’: Popular Maine restaurant mourns loss of head chef killed in Mass.

PORTLAND, Maine — A man who prosecutors say was murdered by his friend and abandoned in a car outside of a Massachusetts hospital in August was the head chef at a popular restaurant.

The body of Declan Perry, 27, of Portland, Maine, was found wrapped in blankets and duct tape in the backseat of a Honda Civic that had been parked at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth on Aug. 23.

0 of 9 Weymouth body South Shore Hospital Weymouth body South Shore Hospital Weymouth body South Shore Hospital Weymouth body South Shore Hospital Weymouth body South Shore Hospital Weymouth body South Shore Hospital Weymouth body South Shore Hospital Weymouth body South Shore Hospital

Perry’s unsettling death sparked an investigation that ultimately led to the arrest of 42-year-old Scituate native Christopher Caron.

Caron, who allegedly tried to stage Perry’s death as a drug overdose after beating and strangling him, was ordered held without bail last week on a charge of murder.

Christopher Caron Christopher Caron

Days after Caron’s arraignment, The Grill Room and Bar in Portland, Maine, identified Perry as their head chef in a heartfelt Facebook post.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our head chef, Declan Perry, who passed away suddenly," the post stated. “Chef Declan was not only the creative heart of our kitchen but also a cherished member of The Rooms family.”

Perry started working in an entry-level role at the restaurant when he was a teenager, steadily climbing the ranks over the years until he became head chef.

“With hard work, curiosity, and an undeniable talent, he grew through the kitchen, learning, leading, and inspiring at each step,” the restaurant wrote in the post. “That journey made him not only a leader, but a living example of dedication, growth, and perseverance for everyone who worked alongside him.”

Perry had a love of sports that matched his passion for food, according to the restaurant. He had been looking forward to the return of the New England Patriots and was thrilled to see the Boston Red Sox could clinch a spot in the postseason.

“His laughter, energy, and conversations about the latest game will be dearly missed around the restaurant as much as his cooking,” the eatery added.

The restaurant is remembering Perry for his warm personality, commitment to excellence, and generosity of spirit.

Declan Perry Declan Perry -- The Grill Room and Bar/Facebook (Declan Perry -- The Grill Room and Bar/Facebook)

“Chef Declan believed that food was more than nourishment,” the restaurant wrote. “It was a way to bring people together, tell stories, and create lasting memories. He shaped not only the menu but also the heart and soul of our restaurant.”

Perry is also being remembered for mentoring young cooks, inspiring innovation, and fostering a spirit of camaraderie.

“The silence in the kitchen has been heavy, but it has also given us space to remember the joy, laughter, and inspiration Chef Declan brought into our lives every day,” the restaurant wrote. “As we continue to grieve this tremendous loss, our thoughts are with Declan’s family, friends, and loved ones. We ask for privacy and compassion during this difficult time.”

The Grill Room and Bar team vowed to move forward with a renewed purpose, keeping Perry’s legacy alive in the dishes they prepare and diners they welcome.

An investigation into Perry’s death remains ongoing.

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our Head Chef, Declan Perry, who passed away suddenly. Chef... Posted by The Grill Room and Bar on Friday, September 5, 2025

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group