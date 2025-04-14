‘Unacceptable’: Rideshare driver nearly hit by gunfire while picking up passengers in Salem

SALEM, Mass. — A rideshare driver says he found himself in the midst of gunfire when he tried to pick up three passengers in Salem, Massachusetts on Monday morning.

Salem police responded to Albion Street shortly before 7:00 a.m. and found the street littered with casings.

No one was injured and the gunmen fled the scene, according to police.

Police don’t believe the attack was random.

“Gunplay on the streets of Salem is unacceptable, and our detectives will work tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice,” Salem police said.

The rideshare driver said he didn’t see who opened fire.

“I don’t know who is shooting. I don’t see anybody,” the Uber driver said.

Salem police ask any witnesses to call 978-744-1212, or our anonymous tip line, 978-619-5627.

