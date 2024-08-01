‘Unacceptable’: Citiation issued against landlord of apartment where 5-year-old fell off balcony

REVERE, Mass. — A day after a five-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital after falling off a third-floor balcony, Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe called the conditions of the apartment “unacceptable” revealed a citation has been issued against the property’s landlord.

“No family should have to live in unsafe housing conditions and Landlords have a responsibility to ensure safety for their tenants,” Keefe said in a statement Thursday. “The conditions at 54 Shirley Avenue are unacceptable. Today the City of Revere issued a citation for building violations on this property.”

Keefe said Revere’s Code Enforcement Task Force, in partnership with Inspectional Services Department and other agencies, will perform inspections of the the property.

The five-year-old fell from the balcony of the Shirly Avenue apartment around 2:20 p.m.

The boy was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital and was in stable condition Wednesday night.

