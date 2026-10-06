‘Unacceptable’: Allston pushing back against USPS post office permanent closure proposal

Boston leaders and Allston residents rallied Monday against a U.S. Postal Service proposal that could permanently close the neighborhood’s post office, nearly seven years after operations were suspended at the former Harvard Avenue branch.

The Allston Post Office suspended operations in December, 2019 for what USPS described as “significant safety and health concerns for employees and customers.”

Ever since, residents have relied largely on the Brighton Post Office on Washington Street more than a mile away.

City Council President Liz Breadon, Mayor Michelle Wu, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and other elected officials gathered near the former Allston branch Monday, calling the possible permanent closure a reversal of USPS’s previous commitment to restore service in the neighborhood.

“A post office is not a luxury. It is an essential part of our infrastructure,” said Braedon.

In June 2025, USPS told the city it had made a final decision to reestablish retail operations in Allston for the long term.

Local leaders said they learned last month that USPS was instead considering permanently closing the suspended branch.

If that happens, officials say roughly 87,000 people in Allston-Brighton would continue to rely on a single post office in Brighton.

Wu said the city has formally requested a meeting with USPS and is prepared to challenge a final closure decision.

She explained, “We are ready to contest this decision legally and formally. We will fight for what our residents deserve.”

Residents at Monday’s rally said the loss of a neighborhood branch has already forced them to travel to Brighton for postal services.

“This is my government,” said resident Kin Chow Monday. ”I pay taxes for this government. I need to see my tax dollars at work in my neighborhood, and they’re not doing it,”

Scott Hoffman with the American Postal Workers Union said the situation is also straining postal workers and existing service.

“What they’re doing is despicable,” Hoffman said.

USPS told Boston 25 News that it suspended operations at the Allston branch on Dec. 14, 2019, because of safety and health concerns. The agency said it is following the required regulations for locations being studied for potential permanent closure and that any final decision is subject to review.

USPS said no final decision has been made and public comments on the proposed permanent closure will be accepted through Oct. 11.

The agency said it will consider customer input, the impact on postal employees and available mail-service alternatives before making a decision.

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