UMass Memorial: 7 people suffered heart attacks during snow cleanup after storm

CORRECTION: UMass Memorial has issued a correction. There were eight heart attack patients, but only 7 were caused by snow removal.

---------------------------------------------------------------

Original story:

UMass Memorial Medical Center dealt with eight shovel-related heart attacks during the first 24 hours of the snowstorm.

"I want to be clear here, snowstorms do not cause heart disease, but the intense sudden activity in very cold weather, it can trigger in specific population, vulnerable population," Dr Youssef Rahban told Boston 25 News.

Every one of the heart attack survivors were in their mid 50s to early 80s.

If you feel any chest pain while shoveling, call 911.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group