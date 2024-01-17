UMass Dartmouth student-athlete found dead after ground and water search, school officials confirm

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. — A UMass Dartmouth student-athlete was found dead Tuesday evening after authorities conducted an extensive ground and water search for his whereabouts.

“With great sadness, I write to tell you that Flordan “Flo” Bazile, a Charlton College of Business undergraduate student, has passed away,” University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Chancellor Mark Fuller said in a statement.

Bazile was last seen on the UMass Dartmouth main campus, 285 Old Westport Rd., at the Pine Dale Hall dormitories, on Monday, Jan. 15 at 2 a.m., according to police.

Police have not confirmed if the death is considered suspicious.

Bazile was a member of the Track & Field Team and was named Little East Conference Track Athlete and Track Rookie Athlete of the Week for the past two weeks for his recent performances, according to school officials.

“His coaches and teammates described Flo as hard-working, energetic, a champion, and a great friend,” said Fuller.

School officials announced additional support will be provided on campus in the coming weeks for those students and faculty grieving this loss.

The Counseling Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and the after-hours Support Help Line can be reached at 508.910.4357. The Center for Religious and Spiritual Life has campus ministers from several faith traditions who provide confidential pastoral counseling and can be reached at 508.999.8872.

Faculty and staff needing support are encouraged to access the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) program for free counseling by calling 844.393.4983 or visiting their website and entering the ID: UMASS.

“In the coming days, we will share information with students, staff and faculty about any plans to honor Flo’s memory and celebrate his life on campus,” said Fuller. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Flo’s family, friends, teammates, and classmates during this very sad time.”

No additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

