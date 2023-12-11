UMass Boston investigating after antisemitic graffiti found in several buildings on campus

BOSTON — Administrators at UMass Boston are trying to find the person or people responsible for the antisemitic graffiti found on campus last week.

In a letter sent to the school community, Chancellor Marcelo Suarez-Orozco said the graffiti was found last week in bathrooms in several buildings. He called it a hate crime and said a criminal investigation is taking place.

“There can be no equivocation on what this is: a hate crime that strikes at the heart of who we are,” Suárez-Orozco and Berger said in the letter sent Tuesday. “And we should all be outraged that this reprehensible, cowardly behavior has infiltrated the UMass Boston community.”

Suárez-Orozco said that the university has an obligation to denounce antisemitism in all its forms.

“We cannot idly stand by when targeted actions of hate are perpetuated in the midst of our community. Among the principal lessons from the history of antisemitism is a call to disavow and condemn antisemitism of any kind in all its immoral forms, unequivocally and decisively,” said Suarez-Orozco in the letter.

The university said they are working with police to conduct a thorough criminal investigation to ensure that the suspects who committed “these acts of hate and vandalism are held accountable.”

Anyone with information regarding these incidents, please contact the UMass Boston Police Department at 617-287-5555.

The university must remain vigilant in modeling antiracist norms and behavior, Suarez-Orozco said.

“As we process this as a community, we must reject antisemitism in all of its forms and remain vigilant in modeling antiracist norms and behavior, a pillar of UMass Boston’s ethos, by cherishing the values we hold dear – our relentless pursuit of knowledge, and our rigorous quest for truth and justice,” added Suarez-Orozco in the letter.

They said that resources and counseling services are available to students who need them.

