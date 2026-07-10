DA investigating after body found in river near Brockton water treatment plant

BROCKTON, Mass. — A body was found in a river near the Brockton Department of Public Works on Thursday, authorities announced Friday.

The body of a man, whose name hasn’t been released, was recovered by a Massachusetts State Police dive team and handed over to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators noted that Brockton DPW workers spotted the body floating adjacent to the water treatment plant around 5 p.m., prompting a large emergency response.

An investigation into the circumstances that led to Thursday’s discovery and efforts to identify the victim are active and ongoing.

There were no additional details immediately available.

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