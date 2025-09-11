UMass Boston gives ‘all clear’ following public safety incident on campus

UMass school officials have given the all clear and said there is no threat after a reported shooting on the campus on Thursday.

The university alerted students to the reported incident at Residence Hall East and the Edward M. Kennedy Institute shortly before 4:00 p.m.

According to a Boston Police spokesperson, officers responded to the UMass Boston campus around 3:43 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Massachusetts State Police, along with Boston Police provided mutual aid to UMass Boston law enforcement.

State troopers will continue to investigate the incident and anyone with information is asked to reach out to Massachusetts State Police.

There have been no reports of any injuries and no reports of any arrests.

Law enforcement will continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with relevant information is asked to report it to Police.



As always, if you see something suspicious, call 911. https://t.co/w1F1MOPBRh — Massachusetts State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 11, 2025

#UPDATE: Umass Boston said via X police on campus have reported the incident all clear.



Students are swarming back into campus center. Police are slowly leaving the scene.



We’re told students have been sheltering on campus in the police perimeter for over an hour. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/5obcUm3LHF — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) September 11, 2025

Shortly after 4:00 p.m., students and staff received a text reading: “Students in the dorms stay in your rooms, do not answer the doors for anyone unless it is the police.”

Around 4:15 p.m., school officials also alerted students and staff to avoid the center of campus.

UMass Boston Alert: Police incident in/near Campus Center. Avoid area. More information to come. — UMass Boston (@UMassBoston) September 11, 2025

“Law enforcement will coordinate with our campus partners to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff,” Massachusetts State Police said.

All classes and activities on campus are cancelled for the rest of the evening, police said.

UMB Emergency Alert: Classes and activities are canceled for the evening. Police investigation ongoing. More information to follow. — UMass Boston (@UMassBoston) September 11, 2025

Several members of Boston EMS also responded to the incident.

We have multiple units staging related to a potential incident at UMass Boston and will share an update when more information is available. — Boston EMS (@BOSTON_EMS) September 11, 2025

Police respond to reported shooting at UMass Boston

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group