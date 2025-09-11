Local

UMass Boston gives ‘all clear’ following public safety incident on campus

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
UMass school officials have given the all clear and said there is no threat after a reported shooting on the campus on Thursday.

The university alerted students to the reported incident at Residence Hall East and the Edward M. Kennedy Institute shortly before 4:00 p.m.

According to a Boston Police spokesperson, officers responded to the UMass Boston campus around 3:43 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Massachusetts State Police, along with Boston Police provided mutual aid to UMass Boston law enforcement.

State troopers will continue to investigate the incident and anyone with information is asked to reach out to Massachusetts State Police.

There have been no reports of any injuries and no reports of any arrests.

Shortly after 4:00 p.m., students and staff received a text reading: “Students in the dorms stay in your rooms, do not answer the doors for anyone unless it is the police.”

Around 4:15 p.m., school officials also alerted students and staff to avoid the center of campus.

“Law enforcement will coordinate with our campus partners to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff,” Massachusetts State Police said.

All classes and activities on campus are cancelled for the rest of the evening, police said.

Several members of Boston EMS also responded to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

