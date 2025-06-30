‘Ultimate betrayal’: Roxbury mother battles city over revoked block party to remember murdered son

ROXBURY — A mourning Roxbury mother held a block party Monday on the sidewalk of Circuit Street, steps from where her 19-year-old son was shot and killed five years ago. She says the city was supposed to pay for it and shut down the neighborhood, until they pulled out Saturday.

19-year-old Tierece Wiley was shot and killed on June 30, 2020. His brother was also injured in the broad daylight shooting, but survived.

Irma Matos, their mother, told Boston 25 Monday she still doesn’t know who was behind the shooting and why.

“I’m still grieving,” she said. “I’m trying to accept that my son is gone. It’s hard for me everyday.”

She tearfully added, “No mother should ever have to lose their children especially on the front stoop in broad daylight.”

Matos lives down the street from those front steps on Circuit Street. But, she wanted to remember her son where he was killed.

The mother said she applied for permitting and funding for a block party at the location through the city. She was allegedly granted the money, and put up flyers across the neighborhood Friday.

She said Saturday, city hall called and said they would no longer block traffic or fund the remembrance.

“The ultimate betrayal right there,” she said Monday. “It’s not fair for the city to try and brush my son underneath the covers like he’s a name on a piece of paper, because he’s not!”

Matos and other loved ones of Tierece Wiley gathered around his pictures and ashes on the sidewalk.

A city of Boston spokesperson told Boston 25 Monday:

“Due to the significant volume of complaints the City received from neighbors about the original proposed location of the block party, the City has made every effort to be responsive to those concerns while also working with the organizer to identify an alternative site. Upon informing the organizer that their requested location was not feasible for a block party, the City of Boston’s Office of Civic Organizing also shared that the office can support in identifying potential alternative locations -- either a park or potentially the street where the organizer resides -- and assist with the permitting process.”

Matos claimed the $700 granted to her was removed from her bank account over the weekend.

She finished, “I will give every last breath in my body until the lord takes me to make sure my sons get justice.”

Boston 25 reached out to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office and Boston Police regarding Wiley’s case and are waiting to hear back.

