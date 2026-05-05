Man killed after being ejected during Amesbury police chase crash; three facing charges

AMESBURY, Mass. — A man has died following a police chase in Amesbury after he was ejected from a vehicle and struck by another car when it crashed at an intersection.

Around 9:09 p.m., Amesbury police attempted to stop a vehicle on Hillside Avenue. Authorities said the driver initially pulled over but fled before officers could make contact.

Police pursued the vehicle, and within approximately two minutes — about three miles from the initial stop — it crashed at the intersection of Elm Street and Route 110.

As a result of the crash, a backseat passenger was ejected and subsequently struck by another vehicle. The man died from his injuries.

Three other occupants were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

All three surviving occupants are facing charges. Eighteen-year-old Yenciel Sotto is charged with speeding, marked lanes violations, failure to stop for a red light, failure to stop for police, driving with a suspended license, trafficking heroin, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, vandalizing property, and motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation.

Felix Agramonte, 24, of Lawrence, and Iran Soto-Custodio, 29, also of Lawrence, are each charged with trafficking heroin.

All three are expected to be arraigned in court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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