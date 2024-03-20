Tyngsborough elementary school placed in lockdown after threatening phone call

TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass. — Students and staff at Tyngsborough Elementary School went into “lockdown” Wednesday morning after a threat was called into the district’s main office.

The call came in at about 9:15 a.m., according to a statement from Tyngsborough School Superintendent Dr. Michael Flanagan

Police and school officials said they later determined the threat was unfounded.

“After a thorough search of the school and grounds by the Tyngsborough Police Department, nothing was found, and the phone call was determined to not be a credible threat,” according to the statement.

“Officers are at the school. Staff and students are safe.” according to a statement from Tyngsborough Police.

Students and staff were kept in lockdown “as an additional precautionary measure,” said superintendent Flanagan.

“The students did an outstanding job following ALICE / Emergency response protocols,” according to the statement from the superintendent. “Additional communication will be forthcoming at the end of the day.”

“Tyngsborough Police were assisted by State Police resources to ensure the safety of everyone at the school while also being diligent and thorough in their investigation,” according to a statement from police.

