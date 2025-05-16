‘Tyler’s life mattered’: Slain Norwood 7th grader’s legacy honored with memorial park

NORWOOD, Mass. — The legacy of a murdered middle school student lives on in Norwood where a memorial park now stands in his name.

Dozens of attendees showed up for the grand opening of the Tyler Lawrence Memorial Park at Norwood Memorial Airport Friday afternoon.

The 13-year-old was shot five times while walking near his grandparent’s house in Mattapan, allegedly at the hands of a convicted felon, more than two years ago.

The playground overlooks the runway where children can now watch planes come and go.

“Tyler’s life mattered. Tyler mattered to this community, and he will never be forgotten,” mother Remy Lawrence told Boston 25 News. “I know he’s looking down in heaven.”

‘Evil intent’: Accused drug dealer charged with murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence, DA says ‘Evil intent’: Accused drug dealer charged with murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence, DA says

Remy Lawrence has made it her mission to turn her pain into passion.

She said she plans to come to the park often where she believes her son’s presence remains very much alive.

“I know he’s thinking, ‘Look mom, aren’t you proud?’” she said.

The Tyler Lawrence Memorial Park received overwhelming local and state support.

It began with advocacy from State Representative John Rogers in April of 2023.

“She’s just a courageous beautiful woman,” said Rep. John Rogers with the 12th Norfolk District. “We share her grief, and we share her joy today as a community.”

Tyler Lawrence

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden was among the attendees who still feel connected to the tragedy.

“The day the incident happened, I went home, and my son, who’s Tyler’s exact age, was sitting on the couch,” said Hayden. “Every homicide shouldn’t happen. Ones like this definitely shouldn’t happen.”

The park received an official commemoration from Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll.

Tyler’s mother said she is eternally grateful to all of those who have offered unwavering support to her family following the tragedy.

“What’s meant for evil, there’s good in it, and the good is what we’re looking at today,” she added. “Although Tyler was only here for 13 years, he lived a good life in those 13 years.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group