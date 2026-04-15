One person shot in apartment building near Fitchburg State campus

FITCHBURG, Mass. — An investigation is underway for a shooting that also triggered an alert for students at Fitchburg State University on Thursday.

Members of the Fitchburg Police Department responded to an apartment at Willow Street for a reported disturbance involving a firearm just before 3:00 p./m.

Police say a 36-year-old man was treated for a single gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made, police say.

Students at the Simonds Hall were no longer being told to stay inside as of 4:30 p.m.

Fitchburg State stressed that there is no threat to the campus and said they issued the alert as a precaution

This incident is currently under investigation by the Fitchburg Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police.

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