Two teens arrested, charged with robbing 9-year-old boy at gunpoint in Boston

Two teens have been arrested for allegedly robbing a 9-year-old boy of his cellphone at gunpoint in Boston Thursday, police say.

The young boy was at Children’s Park at the corner of Intervale and Fernboro Street waiting for a cookout around 6:30 p.m. when two 15-year-olds approached him and took his cell phone at gunpoint, Essex County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

The two 15-year-old teens were charged with armed robbery and threat to commit a crime in West Roxbury Juvenile Court on Friday.

“Being robbed at gunpoint is a terrifying experience for anyone. But the age of the victim here, and the ages of the charged juveniles, adds an extra layer of shock and heartbreak. I commend this young boy and the adults present for providing the information that led to the arrest,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

The identity of the two arrested teens will not be released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

