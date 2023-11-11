Two teens arraigned in connection to brutal beating and robbery of Medford mail carrier

MEDFORD, Mass. — Two teenagers were arraigned Friday afternoon for their alleged roles in the beating and robbery of a Medford postal employee on October 31.

19-year-old Trevor Ray Kelley of Dunstable and 18-year-old Tyler Roberts of Dracut appeared in Somerville District Court, accused of driving three younger teens to Medford where they allegedly attacked and robbed a mail carrier for his blue box key on Arden Street.

The brazen attack, which was caught on video, left the victim hospitalized with serious facial injuries, according to authorities.

Police say a break in this case came in the early morning hours of November 2, when night shift patrol officers in Medford pulled over a speeding car for a traffic stop. Officers reportedly recovered a loaded firearm, a backpack containing stolen mail, and a USPS mail key.

All four individuals in that car were arrested and charged. Their subsequent arrests, police say, led to the identification of the suspects in the letter carrier beating. Kelley, Roberts, and two juveniles were arraigned on Friday.

One other suspect accused of the mail carrier attack will appear in court next week.

Both Kelley and Roberts were released and ordered not to go near each other or Medford.

They will return to court in January for a probable cause hearing.

